US Treasury Secretary: Musk should focus on business, not politics

Meteora Announces MET Token Economics: 48% of Supply Will Be Circulating at TGE

PANews reported on October 8th that Meteora, the Solana ecosystem liquidity protocol, announced the MET token economics. 48% of the total supply will be circulated during the TGE. All allocated tokens will be liquid, with no vesting or inflation required. MET will become an investable asset without the need for ongoing unlocking. The Meteora team pledged not to sell any tokens during the TGE; only team tokens will be locked up. At the TGE, all stakeholder tokens will be fully unlocked: 20% will be allocated to Mercurial stakeholders; 15% will be allocated to Meteora users through the LP Incentive Program; 3% will be allocated to the Launchpads and Launchpool ecosystem; 2% will be allocated to off-chain contributors; 3% will be allocated to the Jupiter Stakeholder Incentive Program, which aims to expand core LPs tenfold and will come from the TGE Reserve; 3% of MET will be earmarked for centralized exchanges, market makers, and other entities, making up the remainder of the TGE Reserve; and 2% of MET will be earmarked for the M3M3 stakeholder package. The remaining allocations will be: 18% to the team, vesting linearly over 6 years; and 34% to the Meteora Reserve, vesting linearly over 6 years. Expected inflation will be generated by team unlocking and potential liquidity incentives from the Meteora Reserve. 10% of the TGE circulating supply will be allocated through the Liquidity Allocator based on user preferences, with the community providing liquidity and earning trading fees. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will hold TGE on October 23, and the token name is MET .