The suspected Arthapala address has recharged 5,850 ETH to major exchanges in the past 5 hours

By: PANews
2025/07/06 18:04
PANews reported on July 6 that according to the monitoring of chain analyst AI Auntie (@ai_9684xtpa), the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 5,850 ETH to major exchanges again in the past 5 hours, worth $14.73 million. Since June 27, the entity has transferred a total of 54,179 ETH to exchanges, with a total value of up to $135 million, and an average recharge price of $2,491.25.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

