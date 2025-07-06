Chan Mo-po: There are more than 210 ETPs listed in Hong Kong, with anchor assets covering digital assets, stocks, etc.

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

American-based rock band Foreigner performs onstage at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, November 8, 1981. Pictured are, from left, Mick Jones, on guitar, and vocalist Lou Gramm. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images Singer Lou Gramm has a vivid memory of recording the ballad "Waiting for a Girl Like You" at New York City's Electric Lady Studio for his band Foreigner more than 40 years ago. Gramm was adding his vocals for the track in the control room on the other side of the glass when he noticed a beautiful woman walking through the door. "She sits on the sofa in front of the board," he says. "She looked at me while I was singing. And every now and then, she had a little smile on her face. I'm not sure what that was, but it was driving me crazy. "And at the end of the song, when I'm singing the ad-libs and stuff like that, she gets up," he continues. "She gives me a little smile and walks out of the room. And when the song ended, I would look up every now and then to see where Mick [Jones] and Mutt [Lange] were, and they were pushing buttons and turning knobs. They were not aware that she was even in the room. So when the song ended, I said, 'Guys, who was that woman who walked in? She was beautiful.' And they looked at each other, and they went, 'What are you talking about? We didn't see anything.' But you know what? I think they put her up to it. Doesn't that sound more like them?" "Waiting for a Girl Like You" became a massive hit in 1981 for Foreigner off their album 4, which peaked at number one on the Billboard chart for 10 weeks and…