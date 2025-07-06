Toncoin Partners with UAE to Offer 10-Year Golden Visas to TON Stakers

By: PANews
2025/07/06 15:58
TONCOIN
TON$2.735-3.69%

PANews reported on July 6 that according to an official announcement, Toncoin has partnered with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON pledgers. The pledged $100,000 TON can be unlocked after 3 years, with an estimated annualized rate of return of 3-4% within 3 years. In addition, a one-time handling fee of $35,000 is required.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

