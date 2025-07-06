A whale sold all 215,850 HYPE for $8.37 million, a loss of $290,000

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has assets approaching $100 billion, making it BlackRock's most profitable product.

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to data from Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF is poised to surpass $100 billion in assets, driven by massive inflows and rising Bitcoin prices. Its revenue exceeds that of any of BlackRock's over 1,000 global funds. The fund, charging a 0.25% fee and generating over $240 million in annual revenue, has achieved remarkable results in less than two years. It reached the $100 billion milestone roughly five times faster than other ETFs, drawing capital from both retail and institutional investors. It is the "youngest by far" of the 20 largest ETFs, with the others taking years to reach this size. IBIT has become BlackRock's most profitable product, an impressive feat. Bloomberg analysts stated that they had optimistic expectations for demand and inflows, but the actual figures still exceeded even the most optimistic projections.