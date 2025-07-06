The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has increased its short position to $80.11 million

By: PANews
2025/07/06 10:58
Bitcoin
BTC$124,662.79+1.40%

PANews reported on July 6 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "big whale who shorted $BTC four times since March 2025" has increased his short position to $80.11 million. At 11 o'clock last night, the whale added 210.38 BTC, and the position reached 750.38 pieces, with an opening price of $107,560.4 and a liquidation price of $115,400; the current position plus funding fee floating profit is $1.08 million, and the current round of shorting has accumulated a profit of $13.6 million.

