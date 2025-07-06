Data: Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June

By: PANews
2025/07/06
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June, accounting for 41% of Solana chain revenue. In addition, Bitcoin transaction volume on Solana hit a quarterly high in the second quarter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

BNB Hits $1,200, XRP ETF Buzz Builds, But LivLive ($LIVE) Is Emerging as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

The crypto market is catching fire again. BNB has surged past $1,200, driven by renewed on-chain demand and institutional interest, while XRP continues to dominate headlines with whispers of potential ETF listings and expanded use in global remittances. Investors scanning for the top crypto to invest in this Uptober are once again asking the million-dollar
Coinstats2025/10/08 08:45
DePIN project Grass is raising $10 million in bridge financing, with participation from Polychain and Tribe Capital

DePIN project Grass is raising $10 million in bridge financing, with participation from Polychain and Tribe Capital

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to Blockworks, the Solana Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project, Grass, is raising $10 million in a bridge financing round. This follows the project's previous seed and Series A funding rounds. Andrej Radonjic of Grass revealed to Blockworks that Polychain and Tribe Capital participated in this bridge round, which primarily involved token purchases. The Grass team is reportedly looking to prepare for the transition from training computation cycles to inference, with the ultimate goal of achieving "internet-scale web crawler" operations, which will enable them to build real-time contextual retrieval capabilities.
PANews2025/10/08 08:59
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has assets approaching $100 billion, making it BlackRock's most profitable product.

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to data from Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF is poised to surpass $100 billion in assets, driven by massive inflows and rising Bitcoin prices. Its revenue exceeds that of any of BlackRock's over 1,000 global funds. The fund, charging a 0.25% fee and generating over $240 million in annual revenue, has achieved remarkable results in less than two years. It reached the $100 billion milestone roughly five times faster than other ETFs, drawing capital from both retail and institutional investors. It is the "youngest by far" of the 20 largest ETFs, with the others taking years to reach this size. IBIT has become BlackRock's most profitable product, an impressive feat. Bloomberg analysts stated that they had optimistic expectations for demand and inflows, but the actual figures still exceeded even the most optimistic projections.
PANews2025/10/08 08:51
