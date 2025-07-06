These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/06 00:47
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025.

As Ethereum continues to lead in the decentralized finance space, several emerging tokens are gaining attention due to their unique use cases, lower price points, and growing ecosystems. 

Among these are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Hedera (HBAR), and Sei (SEI). All five tokens are currently priced under $0.50, making them accessible to a broader range of investors looking for exposure to alternatives with potential upside in 2025.

1. Little Pepe

    Little Pepe, an Ethereum Layer 2 project, has advanced its presale into Stage 4 after raising over $2.5 million in Stage 3. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Hedera (HBAR), and Sei (SEI) have each shown significant market movement and community engagement, pointing to increasing relevance in the digital asset space.

    Little Pepe has introduced a utility-driven model based on Ethereum’s Layer 2 technology, targeting meme token projects and decentralized applications. It aims to combine meme culture with a fast, low-cost EVM-compatible infrastructure. The project offers features such as Ethereum tooling, anti-sniping protection, and a launchpad designed specifically for meme projects.

    The presale entered Stage 4 earlier than anticipated, with the token price increasing to $0.0013. The round has already attracted $3 million in contributions out of a $4.475 million target, with over 2.72 billion tokens sold. Purchases can be made using ETH, USDT, or card payments. The presale is expected to conclude ahead of schedule, with claimable tokens available post-sale through the official platform. Its $777k giveaway to the top ten presale participants is further increasing attention for the LILPEPE token. 

    2. Dogecoin

      Dogecoin (DOGE), created as a memecoin, has seen consistent adoption and a rise in trading activity. It is trading at $0.162, supported by a market cap of $24.39 billion and a 25% surge in daily volume. Despite market fluctuations, DOGE continues to be a top choice for transactional use due to its strong liquidity and brand recognition.

      3. Shiba Inu

        Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been maintained as an Ethereum-based and community-driven coin, and its circulating supply is more than 589 trillion coins. Its trading price is at 0.00001129, and it has marked high engagement rates and more than 1.5 million holders of its tokens. Current trading action entails volume growth of almost 11% with a mark of heightened interest by traders and retailers.

        4. Hedera

          Hedera (HBAR) is known as a high-performance consensus mechanism as well as enterprise-level applications. It is trading at 0.1494 and has dropped 0.83 percent in a day, with a market cap of 6.34 billion. The speed of transactions and low costs have been its limitations that are inherent in the older blockchain networks.

          5. Sei

          Sei (SEI) focuses on high-speed smart contract execution and Ethereum compatibility. Despite a recent 5.96% drop to $0.2844, it is backed by a roadmap that includes a significant performance upgrade called “Giga.” SEI aims at solving the scalability and performance bottlenecks that many blockchains within the Layer 1 face, and it has a 10 billion token supply and continuous development.

          Conclusion

          In 2025, to list a few, Little Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Hedera, and Sei are already settling in as a possible option to Ethereum for investors. The projects have a variety of value propositions underneath the 0.50 price point, including community-oriented ideas and meme branding to Layer 1 and Layer 2-based technological improvements to scalability.

          To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

          Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

          Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

