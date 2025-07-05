Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation

Analyst: LTC, HBAR and other crypto ETFs are "close at hand" amid the US government shutdown

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to The Block, Canary Capital filed an amended registration statement for its Canary HBAR ETF on Tuesday, disclosing key details. The fund will be listed under the ticker HBR and will have a 0.95% fee. The company is also developing a Litecoin ETF under the ticker LTCC, also with a 0.95% fee. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, noted that these details are typically updated just before the "launch moment." He wrote on the X platform, "While the US government shutdown makes the final outcome anyone can predict, I think these documents are quite complete. While the 0.95% fee is high compared to spot Bitcoin ETFs, it's not uncommon for ETFs in new and increasingly niche sectors to have higher fees." Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart expressed a similar sentiment: "It feels like the Litecoin and HBAR ETFs have reached the goal line and are on the verge of victory."