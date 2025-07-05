In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders

By: PANews
2025/07/05 23:30

PANews reported on July 5 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $102 million, of which $32.1149 million was liquidated for long orders and $69.6928 million was liquidated for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $15.1862 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $29.9913 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analyst: LTC, HBAR and other crypto ETFs are "close at hand" amid the US government shutdown

Analyst: LTC, HBAR and other crypto ETFs are "close at hand" amid the US government shutdown

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to The Block, Canary Capital filed an amended registration statement for its Canary HBAR ETF on Tuesday, disclosing key details. The fund will be listed under the ticker HBR and will have a 0.95% fee. The company is also developing a Litecoin ETF under the ticker LTCC, also with a 0.95% fee. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, noted that these details are typically updated just before the "launch moment." He wrote on the X platform, "While the US government shutdown makes the final outcome anyone can predict, I think these documents are quite complete. While the 0.95% fee is high compared to spot Bitcoin ETFs, it's not uncommon for ETFs in new and increasingly niche sectors to have higher fees." Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart expressed a similar sentiment: "It feels like the Litecoin and HBAR ETFs have reached the goal line and are on the verge of victory."
Litecoin
LTC$117.67-0.37%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22022-4.08%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02272-12.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 08:28
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.74-3.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,874.49-2.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Is BullZilla the Hottest Pick Among Top Coins to Join This Week? WLFI Holds and LINK Recovers

Is BullZilla the Hottest Pick Among Top Coins to Join This Week? WLFI Holds and LINK Recovers

Coins to join this week are dominating crypto headlines as traders rush to capture early-stage opportunities in a volatile yet promising market. The appetite for high-growth tokens is surging, driven by a mix of hype, fundamentals, and community conviction. Among hundreds of contenders, three names have captured the spotlight: BullZilla ($BZIL), Chainlink ($LINK), and World Liberty […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1817-8.64%
Chainlink
LINK$22.05-6.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 08:15
Share

Trending News

More

Analyst: LTC, HBAR and other crypto ETFs are "close at hand" amid the US government shutdown

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Is BullZilla the Hottest Pick Among Top Coins to Join This Week? WLFI Holds and LINK Recovers

U.S. SEC Chairman: The SEC plans to officially launch the "Innovation Exemption" before the end of the year or in Q1 2026

Crypto’s Retail Era Is Over: Institutions Now Set the Market’s Pace, Experts Say