Coinbase executive: BTC addresses that transferred about $8 billion may have been hacked or private keys stolen

PANews reported on July 5 that Coinbase director Conor Grogan tweeted that the BTC addresses (market value of about $8 billion) that have recently transferred large amounts of money may have been hacked or the private keys may have been stolen. Conor Grogan pointed out that one of the related addresses initiated a test transaction through the BCH network about 14 hours ago and transferred all BCH. About an hour later, its BTC wallet began to transfer assets. The wallet holder may be testing the private key in a low-key way because BCH is not strictly monitored by the whale monitoring service. The reason for this speculation is that other BCH wallets have not been touched at all. Conor Grogan emphasized that these are extreme speculations, but the movements here are very strange. If the speculation is true, this will be the largest theft in human history to date.

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

The post Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kalshi, the US-regulated prediction market exchange, rolled out a new program on Wednesday called KalshiEco Hub. The initiative, developed in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base, is designed to attract builders, traders, and content creators to a growing ecosystem around prediction markets. By combining its regulatory footing with crypto-native infrastructure, Kalshi said it is aiming to become a bridge between traditional finance and onchain innovation. The hub offers grants, technical assistance, and marketing support to selected projects. Kalshi also announced that it will support native deposits of Solana’s SOL token and USDC stablecoin, making it easier for users already active in crypto to participate directly. Early collaborators include Kalshinomics, a dashboard for market analytics, and Verso, which is building professional-grade tools for market discovery and execution. Other partners, such as Caddy, are exploring ways to expand retail-facing trading experiences. Kalshi’s move to embrace blockchain partnerships comes at a time when prediction markets are drawing fresh attention for their ability to capture sentiment around elections, economic policy, and cultural events. Competitor Polymarket recently acquired QCEX — a derivatives exchange with a CFTC license — to pave its way back into US operations under regulatory compliance. At the same time, platforms like PredictIt continue to push for a clearer regulatory footing. The legal terrain remains complex, with some states issuing cease-and-desist orders over whether these event contracts count as gambling, not finance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/kalshi-ecosystem-hub-solana-base
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
The Trumps' crypto empire: Barron Trump earned $150 million at the age of 19

The Trumps’ crypto empire: Barron Trump earned $150 million at the age of 19

19-year-old Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, is rapidly increasing his net worth by investing in cryptocurrencies. According to Forbes, his wealth has grown by $80 million in recent months alone, reaching $150 million. According to the publication, the young Trump also owns around 2.3 billion WLFI […] Сообщение The Trumps’ crypto empire: Barron Trump earned $150 million at the age of 19 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
