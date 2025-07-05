Data: $USELESS's largest holder's floating profit exceeds $7.5 million

SharpLink’s ETH Treasury Nears $1B in Unrealized Gains

SharpLink Gaming's Ether holdings surged in value as the cryptocurrency climbed nearly 4.5% in the past 24 hours, pushing the company's unrealized gains close to $1 billion. On Tuesday, the company said its unrealized profit from its Ether (ETH) purchases has surpassed $900 million since it initiated its accumulation strategy on June 2. Strategic ETH Reserve data showed that SharpLink held 838,730 ETH on its balance sheet, worth around $3.93 billion at current prices. This makes the company one of the largest holders of ETH, with 0.69% of the asset's total supply. "With 839k ETH on our balance sheet and no debt, SharpLink's in a strong position to keep generating value for stockholders," SharpLink said in the post. SharpLing Gaming records nearly $950 million in unrealized profit. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve SharpLink holds almost 839,000 ETH SharpLink's gains were accelerated by Ether's recent surge to $4,700 on Tuesday, an almost 5% increase compared with Monday's levels around $4,500. The company also said that its ETH concentration per share has nearly doubled since the accumulation program began, increasing potential earning power for shareholders. "This is the power of a productive and yield-bearing asset like ETH," the company said. Strategic ETH Reserve data showed how SharpLink scaled its position through steady purchases over the summer. Initial purchases included 176,300 ETH, followed by multiple buying waves in July and August. Since September, the holdings have remained near the 839,000 ETH mark, but the rise in the ETH price has driven the value of its holdings higher. Related: Korean retail capital driving Ether price, treasury demand: Samson Mow Ether treasury companies hold over 5% of ETH's total supply Other Ether-focused treasury companies have continued to accumulate the cryptocurrency, pushing total corporate holdings to more than 5.6 million ETH, valued at over $26.5 billion. BitMine…