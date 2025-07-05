Data: BTC's total unrealized profits are about $1.2 trillion

Bad Bunny Tops 2025 Latin Grammy With 12 Nominations, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Get 10

The post Bad Bunny Tops 2025 Latin Grammy With 12 Nominations, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Get 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bad Bunny and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso among the most nominated artists for the 2025 Latin Grammys. Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Dana Jacobs/WireImage Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny leads the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards with the most nominations, followed closely by breakout Argentinian experimental trap, hip-hop and pop duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, and prolific music producer Edgar Barrera, who once again ranks among the year’s top nominees. Bad Bunny earned 12 nominations, including Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Record and Song of the Year for “Baile Inolvidable” and “DtMF​.”​ Songs from his hit album even compete against each other in three categories. Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso received 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for Papota and Record and Song of the Year for “El Día del Amigo” and “#Tetas.” The duo gained widespread popularity following their 2024 NPR Tiny Desk Concert​, which has garnered more than 42 million views to date.​ Five of their nine album tracks are from that performance​. Sought-after music producer Edgar Barrera also secured 10 nominations​ —​ one more than in 2024​ —​ including Songwriter and Producer of the Year. He received additional recognition for his contributions to songs across urban, tropical and regional categories, including Maluma’s “Cosas Pendientes,” Karol G’s “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” and Grupo Frontera’s “Hecha Pa’ Mí.” Other top nominees include Natalia Lafourcade with eight nominations, Liniker with six, and Alejandro Sanz with four. Also in the mix are Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Estefan, Shakira and Rubén Blades. In announcing the nominees, Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, highlighted Latin music’s expanding influence. “The impact of Latin music continues to grow on a global level, and all of the nominated artists encompass its diversity and richness while continuing to preserve…