Rich Dad Poor Dad author: "Title Party" warns of Bitcoin crash to scare off speculators, but I will only buy more after the crash

By: PANews
2025/07/05 08:23
PANews reported on July 5 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, said that losers are using "clickbait" to keep warning of a Bitcoin crash in order to scare off speculators. "I hope Bitcoin crashes because I will just buy more."

