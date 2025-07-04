In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 189 million US dollars, mainly short orders By: PANews 2025/07/04 23:30

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $189 million, of which $37.4047 million was liquidated for long orders and $151 million was liquidated for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $42.0214 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $39.7374 million.