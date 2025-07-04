Bitcoin futures trading volume fell 20% in June, continuing the seasonal trend of the past three years

By: PANews
2025/07/04 22:06
PANews reported on July 4 that according to data from The Block, Bitcoin futures trading volume in June fell 20% month-on-month to only $1.55 trillion, a decrease of about 20% from the monthly average of $1.93 trillion in the first five months of 2025. This phenomenon continues the seasonal trend of the past three years - the futures volume in June 2024 fell 15.7% month-on-month, and in July 2023, there was a 30% month-on-month drop.

Historical data shows that summer is usually the off-season for crypto market transactions. The average monthly trading volume of Bitcoin futures from June to September 2024 (US$1.53 trillion) was 10% lower than the average from January to May of that year; after the trading volume plummeted to US$717 billion in July 2023, it continued to decline from August to September. Analysts believe that if the current trend continues, the crypto market may face another summer with light trading.

