Today, the fourth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy

By: PANews
2025/07/04 21:15
Bitcoin
BTC$113,494.89-0.44%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert, another Bitcoin address that has been dormant for 14.2 years has just been activated. The address contains 10,000 #Bitcoins (worth $1,087,349,293), and in 2011, these Bitcoins were only worth $34,016. It is reported that this is the fourth Bitcoin address that has been dormant for more than 14 years to be activated today.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

