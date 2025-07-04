Russian State Giant Rostec Plans to Launch Ruble-Based Stablecoin and Payment Platform on Tron

By: PANews
2025/07/04 20:33

PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, citing TASS, the Russian state-owned giant Rostec announced that it will launch a stablecoin RUBx and a payment platform RT-Pay on the Tron blockchain, which are 1:1 anchored to the ruble. As a core enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex, the group will serve as the only issuer and operator of RUBx, and maintain the anchor value through the "real ruble debt" stipulated by law.

The RT-Pay system will be directly connected to the Russian bank settlement network, supporting real-time transfers between enterprises and individuals and smart contract fund locking, claiming to comply with anti-money laundering and central bank regulatory requirements. The project code will be open sourced to GitHub and will be audited by CertiK. This move comes at a time when the Russian Central Bank is simultaneously piloting the digital ruble and has recently allowed financial institutions to provide crypto-related products to qualified investors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal

KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal

TLDR KindlyMD to issue $250 million in secured convertible notes to Antalpha. The partnership aims to expand Bitcoin holdings in Nakamoto’s treasury. Antalpha’s loan will support KindlyMD’s Bitcoin treasury strategy. The move replaces a $203 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility. KindlyMD, a healthcare services provider and Bitcoin treasury manager, has announced a strategic partnership with fintech [...] The post KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0004705-14.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-6.92%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/08 05:15
Share
Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions

Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions

Will the expected explosive rally in Solana (SOL), which has been lackluster compared to other altcoins recently, come true? Here's the analysis firm's opinion. Continue Reading: Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions
Solana
SOL$220.76-5.30%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-4.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:14
Share
$10B Bitcoin Whale Moves $364M BTC to Hyperunit  Buying ETH Again?

$10B Bitcoin Whale Moves $364M BTC to Hyperunit  Buying ETH Again?

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/10b-bitcoin-whale-moves-364m-btc-to/
Bitcoin
BTC$121,536.35-2.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,466.11-4.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012066-12.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:57
Share

Trending News

More

KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal

Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions

$10B Bitcoin Whale Moves $364M BTC to Hyperunit  Buying ETH Again?

Vietnam Limits Crypto Pilot to Five Licensed Exchanges

NYSE Parent ICE Eyes $2 Billion Investment in Polymarket Prediction Platform