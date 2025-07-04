A certain ETH whale/institution has deposited 38,100 ETH worth $94.198 million to various CEXs in the past six days

PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain ETH whale/institution has recharged a total of 38,100 ETH to major exchanges in the past six days, with a total value of US$94.198 million.
Starting from 06.27, this address distributed 39,700 ETH to 8 addresses, and then dispersed it to dozens of new addresses for exchange recharge operations in the past week. The purpose is unknown.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.