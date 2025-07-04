Zypher Network Completes US$7 Million Funding, Led by UOB Venture and Signum Capital

By: PANews
2025/07/04 15:40
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004072-9.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1283-0.54%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Chainwire, Zypher Network, a provider of decentralized trust infrastructure for autonomous AI agents, has completed a round of US$7 million in financing to accelerate the development of its zero-knowledge (ZK) protocol stack and AI-specific Rollup infrastructure. This round of financing was jointly led by UOB Venture and Signum Capital, and followed by HashKey Capital, Hong Leong Group, Cogitent Ventures, Catcher VC, Hydrogenesis Labs, DWF Venture and other strategic investors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal

KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal

TLDR KindlyMD to issue $250 million in secured convertible notes to Antalpha. The partnership aims to expand Bitcoin holdings in Nakamoto’s treasury. Antalpha’s loan will support KindlyMD’s Bitcoin treasury strategy. The move replaces a $203 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility. KindlyMD, a healthcare services provider and Bitcoin treasury manager, has announced a strategic partnership with fintech [...] The post KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0004783-14.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1094-7.05%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/08 05:15
Share
Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions

Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions

Will the expected explosive rally in Solana (SOL), which has been lackluster compared to other altcoins recently, come true? Here's the analysis firm's opinion. Continue Reading: Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions
Solana
SOL$222.11-5.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-4.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:14
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$222.11-5.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,924.22-2.48%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.49-0.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal

Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

$10B Bitcoin Whale Moves $364M BTC to Hyperunit  Buying ETH Again?

Vietnam Limits Crypto Pilot to Five Licensed Exchanges