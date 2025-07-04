Hong Kong poised to benefit from Singapore’s ‘crypto crackdown’: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:40

Analysts say that Hong Kong could gain the upper hand in its expansion into a global crypto hub in the wake of Singapore’s regulatory crackdown on unlicensed firms in the region.

A recent report by the South China Morning Post revealed that the special administrative region’s web3 industry could see more crypto firms migrating to the region after Singapore closes its doors to offshore actors operating without a license. Analysts believe that the move could even lead to a boost in liquidity for Hong Kong’s crypto sector.

As Singapore moves to double-down on unlicensed crypto firms through the deadline set on June 30, Hong Kong has been making regulatory advancements to further facilitate the sector. This is most evident in its latest Stablecoin Ordinance bill, which will come into effect at the start of August.

Although the region is no less stringent on enforcing crypto licenses on firms that wish to operate locally compared to Singapore, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association Joshua Chu highlighted the shift in global trends which will lead to the selective nature of “weeding out bad actors.”

This means that more crypto projects and platform will be forced to comply to local regulations one way or another if they wish to keep operating in the region. With Singapore’s crypto crackdown, more platforms will seek to be regulated.

“In the current climate, regulatory actions across Asia are best understood as a region-wide game of ‘FATF musical chairs’, and nobody wants to be left standing when the music stops,” said Chu, referring to the Financial Action Task Force or FATF.

By the end of 2024, Hong Kong was reportedly falling behind compared to Singapore with regards to the number of crypto licenses being issued. However, recent regulatory moves have brought the special administrative region into the spotlight as it seeks to further accommodate and grow itself into a crypto hub.

Consultant at fintech-focused consultancy Prosynergy, Christie Liu, said that Hong Kong should seize the opportunity to get ahead by taking proactive steps to create more welcoming virtual asset legislation to entice the more firms from the crypto industry.

“By fostering an innovative regulatory environment, the region can attract new investment and ensure it remains competitive on the global stage,” said Liu.

Recently, crypto and financial technology firms like JD.com, Animoca Brands and Ant Group have been vying for stablecoin issuer licenses in Hong Kong as it anticipates a new wave of HK dollar-pegged stablecoins that will come after the Ordinance bill comes into effect.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal

KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal

TLDR KindlyMD to issue $250 million in secured convertible notes to Antalpha. The partnership aims to expand Bitcoin holdings in Nakamoto’s treasury. Antalpha’s loan will support KindlyMD’s Bitcoin treasury strategy. The move replaces a $203 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility. KindlyMD, a healthcare services provider and Bitcoin treasury manager, has announced a strategic partnership with fintech [...] The post KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0004783-14.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1094-7.05%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/08 05:15
Share
Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions

Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions

Will the expected explosive rally in Solana (SOL), which has been lackluster compared to other altcoins recently, come true? Here's the analysis firm's opinion. Continue Reading: Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions
Solana
SOL$222.11-5.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-4.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:14
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$222.11-5.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,924.22-2.48%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.49-0.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal

Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

$10B Bitcoin Whale Moves $364M BTC to Hyperunit  Buying ETH Again?

Vietnam Limits Crypto Pilot to Five Licensed Exchanges