Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment

The post S&P Global Announces Hybrid Crypto-Equity Index In Partnership With Dinari﻿ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 07, 2025 at 18:10 // News S&P Global announced the planned launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. This new benchmark is designed to offer market participants comprehensive exposure to the crypto ecosystem by uniquely combining cryptocurrencies and publicly traded crypto-linked equities into a single index. A tool to track and understand According to PRNewsWire, the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index is set to track both the pure digital assets and the companies whose business models are intertwined with the success of the broader crypto and blockchain space. The index composition will include 35 companies involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure providers, financial services, and blockchain applications. These equities will be combined with 15 cryptocurrencies selected from the existing S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index. Crucially, S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) is collaborating with Dinari, a provider of tokenized U.S. public securities, to make this index directly investible on-chain. Dinari will create a token, dubbed dShares, which will track the performance of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. This innovation is touted as the first time investors can access both U.S. equities and digital assets within a single, transparent, and on-chain product. How Blockchain technology can modernize financial standards? According to S&P DJI, this expansion of their digital asset suite provides consistent, rules-based tools for market participants to evaluate and gain diversified exposure. The move demonstrates how blockchain technology is beginning to modernize and expand the reach of established financial standards, making them more efficient, accessible, and globally relevant. Anna Wroblewska, Chief Business Officer at Dinari, commented: “By making the S&P Digital Markets 50 investible via dShares, we are not just tokenizing an index, we are demonstrating how blockchain infrastructure can modernize trusted benchmarks.” Source: https://coinidol.com/hybrid-crypto-equity-index/