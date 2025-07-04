DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

By: PANews
2025/07/04 08:34
Solana
SOL$222.77-5.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001771-7.18%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Coindesk, DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) acquired 17,760 SOLs for $2.72 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately 640,585 SOLs and related equivalent assets, with a total value of approximately $98.1 million. Based on the company's latest reported total of 14,740,779 shares outstanding, the current SOL per share (SPS) is 0.042, which is approximately $6.65 per share based on the price data of the day. DeFi Dev Corp has positioned itself as the first public company to put Solana at the core of its financial strategy. In addition to accumulating and staking SOL, the company is also actively involved in DeFi opportunities and ecosystems. The company's funding strategy provides shareholders with direct economic exposure while supporting Solana's application layer development.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.0194-23.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286+0.46%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01322-4.96%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
OpenAI bans ChatGPT accounts linked to Chinese government entities for requesting social media surveillance tools

OpenAI bans ChatGPT accounts linked to Chinese government entities for requesting social media surveillance tools

OpenAI announced Tuesday that it has closed several ChatGPT accounts believed to be connected to Chinese government organizations. The accounts were shut down after users tried to get help creating tools to track and monitor social media activity. The company released its newest public threat report explaining that some people had asked the chatbot to […]
GET
GET$0.00441+0.82%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04328+1.57%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01682-8.08%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 04:25
Share
S&P Global Announces Hybrid Crypto-Equity Index In Partnership With Dinari﻿

S&P Global Announces Hybrid Crypto-Equity Index In Partnership With Dinari﻿

The post S&P Global Announces Hybrid Crypto-Equity Index In Partnership With Dinari﻿ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 07, 2025 at 18:10 // News S&P Global announced the planned launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. This new benchmark is designed to offer market participants comprehensive exposure to the crypto ecosystem by uniquely combining cryptocurrencies and publicly traded crypto-linked equities into a single index. A tool to track and understand According to PRNewsWire, the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index is set to track both the pure digital assets and the companies whose business models are intertwined with the success of the broader crypto and blockchain space. The index composition will include 35 companies involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure providers, financial services, and blockchain applications. These equities will be combined with 15 cryptocurrencies selected from the existing S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index. Crucially, S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) is collaborating with Dinari, a provider of tokenized U.S. public securities, to make this index directly investible on-chain. Dinari will create a token, dubbed dShares, which will track the performance of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. This innovation is touted as the first time investors can access both U.S. equities and digital assets within a single, transparent, and on-chain product. How Blockchain technology can modernize financial standards? According to S&P DJI, this expansion of their digital asset suite provides consistent, rules-based tools for market participants to evaluate and gain diversified exposure. The move demonstrates how blockchain technology is beginning to modernize and expand the reach of established financial standards, making them more efficient, accessible, and globally relevant. Anna Wroblewska, Chief Business Officer at Dinari, commented: “By making the S&P Digital Markets 50 investible via dShares, we are not just tokenizing an index, we are demonstrating how blockchain infrastructure can modernize trusted benchmarks.” Source: https://coinidol.com/hybrid-crypto-equity-index/
PoP Planet
P$0.08973+0.54%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.048+2.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012131-11.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 03:52
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

OpenAI bans ChatGPT accounts linked to Chinese government entities for requesting social media surveillance tools

S&P Global Announces Hybrid Crypto-Equity Index In Partnership With Dinari﻿

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

LunarCrush: CAKE’s Hype Holds While Engagement Slips – Is a Cool‑Off Coming?