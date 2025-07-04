OneBalance — active in the project with an eye on drops

By: Incrypted
2025/07/04 07:24
FUND
FUND$0.01335-0.07%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.5872-7.02%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

OneBalance is an account creation and management framework that combines network abstraction, gas abstraction, and permission management to solve the problem of fragmented user experience in Web3.

The project has raised $25 million from Blockchain Capital, Mirana Ventures, cyber Fund and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on dropping.

  1. Go to the site (VPN may be required), click Create account and create an account using Passkey authorisation:
Registering on the platform. Data: app.onebalance.io
  1. Make a deposit on a convenient network:
Top-up. Data: app.onebalance.io
  1. Exchange tokens in the Swap section:
Exchanging tokens. Data: app.onebalance.io
  1. Write feedback about using the platform in Discord in the #feedback thread.

Participation in the project does not require a lot of time and monetary costs, only commissions for token exchange. The project has received large investments, which may indicate that it is promising and has potential for growth. It is likely that in the future early users will be able to count on a possible drop.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks to avoid missing important updates.

Highlights:

  • exchanging tokens on the platform;
  • leaving feedback in Discord.

If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.009896-4.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012143-11.80%
FUND
FUND$0.01335-0.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
Share
Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

The next decade of blockchain will be defined by one word: privacy. Users want control over their data, regulators demand compliance without overexposure, and networks must prove they can scale under heavy usage. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is being built to meet those demands head-on.  With post-quantum cryptography for security, upgradable runtime for sustainability, and [...] The post Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access appeared first on Blockonomi.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003341-3.93%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00755+0.39%
SOON
SOON$0.8246+13.91%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/08 03:00
Share
Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

TLDR Kazakhstan shut down 130 illegal cryptocurrency exchanges operating without licenses in 2025. Authorities seized digital assets worth $16.7 million during the crackdown on unregistered trading platforms. The Financial Monitoring Agency revealed that these platforms were involved in laundering criminal proceeds. Officials identified 81 criminal groups responsible for over $44 million in illegal financial transactions. [...] The post Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges appeared first on Blockonomi.
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/08 02:58
Share

Trending News

More

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift

US government shutdown complicates crypto market structure bill’s path forward