OneBalance — active in the project with an eye on drops

OneBalance is an account creation and management framework that combines network abstraction, gas abstraction, and permission management to solve the problem of fragmented user experience in Web3.

The project has raised $25 million from Blockchain Capital, Mirana Ventures, cyber Fund and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on dropping.

Go to the site (VPN may be required), click Create account and create an account using Passkey authorisation. Make a deposit on a convenient network. Exchange tokens in the Swap section. Write feedback about using the platform in Discord in the #feedback thread.