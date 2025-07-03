U.S. Senator Lummis announces digital asset tax legislation, proposing tax exemptions for small transactions and other measures

By: PANews
2025/07/03 23:36
Union
U$0.007251+9.03%

PANews reported on July 3 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis announced her comprehensive digital asset tax legislation, striving to submit it to the president and welcome public comments on the bill. The bill focuses on several key issues: for small transactions, a minimum rule of $300 (annual total cap of $5,000) is set, adjusted for inflation from 2026, taking into account both taxation and transaction convenience; in terms of digital asset lending, securities lending rules are expanded to prevent temporary lending from immediately generating tax consequences, helping the healthy development of the market; revised clauses fill loopholes in false trading losses and ensure fair taxation of digital assets and traditional securities; allowing dealers to price at market prices to eliminate asset type discrimination; mining and staking income recognition is postponed until asset disposal to ease taxpayers' financial pressure; in the field of charitable donations, active trading digital assets are exempted from assessment to reduce the difficulty of donations. According to the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, the bill will generate approximately $600 million in net fiscal revenue between 2025 and 2034.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CRV Holders Poised for Direct Yield Under New Curve Finance Proposal

CRV Holders Poised for Direct Yield Under New Curve Finance Proposal

Curve Finance has put forward a revenue-sharing protocol to give CRV holders sustainable income beyond emissions and fees. Curve aims to mint $60 million in crvUSD and channel it into three Bitcoin pools, and create yield opportunities. On August 18, a contributor known as michwill put forward an idea called “Create a crvUSD credit line [...]]]>
Curve
CRV$0.7748-0.98%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000275-3.50%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002421+1.42%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 03:02
Share
Bitcoin: Institutions return with $302 mln buy – Will FOMO fuel BTC?

Bitcoin: Institutions return with $302 mln buy – Will FOMO fuel BTC?

Heightened Bitcoin demand could push it to a new high.
Melon
MLN$7.866-0.39%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.0000127-1.62%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00488-0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 10:00
Share
Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That You Need in Your Portfolio

Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That You Need in Your Portfolio

As 2025’s bull market continues to unfold, investors are once again searching for undervalued gems that can outperform the giants. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate headlines, the biggest percentage gains often come from low-cost cryptocurrencies that are still in their growth phase. For investors looking to maximize upside without breaking the bank, three names stand
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.006086-10.26%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002224+10.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

CRV Holders Poised for Direct Yield Under New Curve Finance Proposal

Bitcoin: Institutions return with $302 mln buy – Will FOMO fuel BTC?

Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That You Need in Your Portfolio

Defiance plans to launch 49 3x leveraged crypto ETFs

Jia Yueting: C10 Treasury will start allocating funds to the top 10 cryptocurrencies next week