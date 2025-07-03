The “Insider Whale” triggered liquidation again 50 minutes ago and lost $330,000, with a cumulative loss of $15.645 million in the past month

2025/07/03
Bitcoin
Ethereum
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "insider whale" was forced to close its positions of 1,111.70 ETH and 37.96 BTC again 50 minutes ago, with a loss of $330,000; the cumulative loss in the past month has increased to $15.645 million.

  • BTC40x short position: holding 151.84 pieces, worth US$16.68 million, opening price US$106,697.3.
  • ETH25x short position: holding 4446.81 coins, worth US$11.56 million, opening price US$2452.03.
