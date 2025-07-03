U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April and May revised up by 16,000 jobs By: PANews 2025/07/03 20:33

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised the number of new non-agricultural jobs in April from 147,000 to 158,000; the number of new non-agricultural jobs in May was revised from 139,000 to 144,000. After the revision, the total number of new jobs in April and May was 16,000 higher than before the revision.