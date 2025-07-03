US-EU talks send signals: global cryptocurrency policy coordination process accelerates

By: PANews
2025/07/03 21:03
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Bitcoin.com, US and European regulators have stepped up cooperation on digital asset rules, and the momentum of cross-border cryptocurrency regulation has increased. According to a press release issued by the U.S. Treasury Department on July 1, at the EU-U.S. Joint Financial Regulatory Forum held in Brussels from June 24 to 25, US and European financial regulators discussed issues of common concern such as cryptocurrency regulation. The U.S. Treasury Department said that participants continued to exchange views on digital financial issues. The EU introduced the progress of the implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), emphasized the importance of the relevant work of the Financial Stability Board, and shared the research and development considerations of the digital euro; the United States introduced the policy priorities of digital assets and related work on crypto assets. The talks were co-hosted by the European Commission and the U.S. Treasury Department. The two sides coordinated and reported key regulatory actions, and digital assets were at the core of the discussion. In addition, the two sides also discussed strengthening cross-border payments and other work. The EU introduced the progress of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), and the United States reported on cybersecurity and other situations. This forum strengthened the value of regulatory coordination, and the industry advocated a global unified regulatory framework.

