Beijing North: reached a strategic cooperation with Guofu Quantum, focusing on virtual assets and digital currency business By: PANews 2025/07/03 20:50

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Cailianshe, Beijing Beifang (002987.SZ) stated in the investor relations activity record that the company recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Guofu Quantum Innovation Co., Ltd. The two parties will focus on virtual assets and digital currency business, and carry out in-depth cooperation around three levels: IT technology innovation, virtual assets and stable currency ecosystem cooperation innovation, and financial business innovation. At the same time, the company will take this cooperation as an opportunity to fully launch its overseas strategy and gradually develop overseas financial technology and digital transformation businesses. Guofu Quantum has laid out the stable currency ecosystem early, and through early investment, it has become the first founding shareholder of Fangyuan Coin Technology to participate in the "Sandbox" program of Hong Kong's stable currency issuers.