Analysts: The Fed may not cut interest rates in July and September

By: PANews
2025/07/03 20:45
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, analyst Joseph Richter said that the market may react to the decline in unemployment, but this is only part of the overall situation. However, considering that the U-3 unemployment rate is crucial to the Fed's response function, its decline may make the July or even September rate cuts off the table. This is consistent with our view on the fourth quarter trend.

The post Quantexa Launches Platform to Reduce Stablecoin Strain on Small Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Quantexa designed an AML solution for mid-size and community banks. It can help them identify crypto-powered crime, according to Quantexa’s Christopher Bagnall. Stablecoin legislation is expected to unlock new competitors. Quantexa, a data and analytics software firm, introduced a product on Wednesday that’s intended to help smaller financial institutions fight crypto-powered crime in the U.S. The London-based company is now offering a cloud-based, anti-money laundering (AML) solution through Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, which is “designed specifically for U.S. mid-size and community banks,” according to a press release. Quantexa said the pre-packaged product allows teams investigating financial crimes to make faster decisions with less overhead while maintaining accuracy, noting that banks are held to the same compliance standards across the U.S., despite what resources they may have. The product, dubbed Cloud AML, is also meant to reduce “false positives.” ﻿ A company survey published earlier this month found that 36% of AML professionals think digital assets will have the biggest impact on the AML industry within the next five years. The product’s debut follows the passage of stablecoin legislation in the U.S. this summer that’s expected to unlock competition from the likes of Bank of Ameerica and Citigroup. With federal rules in place, stablecoins are expected to become more mainstream. Some banks are taking a forward-looking approach toward their products, but most are more concerned about the ability to monitor inflows and outflows within the context of financial crime, Chris Bagnall, Quantexa’s head of financial crimes solutions for North America, told Decrypt. “They’re just trying to find a way to monitor it, and that’s pretty much it,” he said. “Only the most innovative banks, which is a small handful in this space, are focused on making it a business.” Banks may be able to see that a customer received or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:28
Highlights: Senator Lummis indicated that the U.S. might soon move forward with its national Bitcoin Reserve plan. Experts believe shifting a portion of gold profits into Bitcoin could boost long-term economic strength. Trump’s order to create a Bitcoin Reserve signals growing government interest in digital assets. The long-envisioned idea of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) might finally take shape. Pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis hinted that the government could start funding this initiative “anytime now.” However, she added that progress remains hindered by the slow-moving legislative process in Congress. “Legislating is a slog, and we continue to work toward passage, but thanks to President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime,” she added, without sharing further information. Experts Discuss How Bitcoin Could Strengthen the U.S. Economy Lummis’s comments came on X, where she responded to a conversation between Jeff Park from ProCap BTC and Anthony Pompliano, both discussing how the United States could reinvest profits from its gold reserves into Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Jeff said the U.S. has about $37.88 trillion in debt, so using $1 trillion in gold gains would be a small and safe step. He said it’s not a risky idea but a smart way to handle the country’s growing debt. He added that if the government used those gold gains to buy Bitcoin, it could open a new way for long-term growth.  Park said turning some of the gold’s value into Bitcoin could help the U.S. benefit from its rising price in the future. He added that if Bitcoin were to increase by about 12% each year, it could grow around 30 times in 30 years, which could help the government address a large part of its fiscal deficit. According to him, this strategy could turn a small risk into a major advantage for the nation’s financial health. Senator Lummis praised this idea, calling it “a strong explanation” of why the Bitcoin Reserve and the BITCOIN Act are important. She said both initiatives represent a smart move toward strengthening the nation’s financial future. Her support also showed the growing political interest in using Bitcoin as a strategic hedge, much like gold has served for decades. This is a fabulous articulation of why the SBR and passing the BITCOIN Act makes so much sense. Legislating is a slog and we continue to work toward passage but, thanks to President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime. https://t.co/gUkeZBPQr4 — Cynthia Lummis (@CynthiaMLummis) October 6, 2025 U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Plan Gains Momentum Under Trump’s Executive Order President Donald Trump signed an executive order seven months ago to create the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. It will begin with Bitcoin already held by the U.S. Treasury, mostly taken from criminal and civil cases. Senator Lummis said more Bitcoin could be added through budget-neutral methods, meaning no extra cost for taxpayers. So far, the government has not shared any clear details on how or when it will buy more Bitcoin. The plan and timeline for future purchases are still uncertain, as lawmakers continue to work on the process in the background. Some experts think the government might soon share plans to buy more Bitcoin. In a talk with CNBC, Anthony Pompliano said the market is watching a few important things right now. He said one of them could be an announcement that the U.S. is buying BTC. Pompliano added that starting the reserve and using the Bitcoin already held was a good first step, but it may just be the start of something bigger. Anthony Pompliano says, "The U.S. government will announce at some point that they are buying #Bitcoin" pic.twitter.com/X9TQbHx0cW — Bold Bitcoin (@BoldBitcoin) October 5, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/10/07 16:56
PANews reported on October 7 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who shorted 10,796 ETH has basically given back all of his $9.75 million in unrealized profits. On September 13, the whale shorted 10,796 ETH at $4,718, and then ETH continued to fall. On September 25, ETH fell to $3,815, with a unrealized profit of $9.75 million. Now, ETH has risen back to near his opening price, and the unrealized profits have basically been given back.
PANews2025/10/07 17:27
