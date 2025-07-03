Bo Hines: After the US stablecoin legislation takes effect, the scale of the crypto industry may reach "15 trillion to 20 trillion US dollars" By: PANews 2025/07/03 21:06

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Bo Hines, executive director of President Trump’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that after the stablecoin legislation takes effect, the scale of the crypto industry may reach "15 trillion to 20 trillion US dollars."