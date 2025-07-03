Here’s why Bitcoin and other cryptos are up today

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 20:58
Bitcoin
BTC$122 004,68-2,52%
SphereX
HERE$0,00024+0,41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002026-2,96%
WHY
WHY$0,00000004676+49,53%

Bitcoin and most crypto tokens are rising today, potentially signaling the beginning of a new crypto bull run.

Bitcoin (BTC) surged above the key resistance level of $110,000 for the first time in nearly a month. Similarly, most altcoins jumped, with Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Celestia (TIA) among the top performers.

As a result, 24-hour trading volume across centralized and decentralized exchanges rose by over 30% to $133 billion, while the total market capitalization of all crypto assets increased by 3% to $3.4 trillion.

Big Beautiful Bill hopes

A likely catalyst for the rally is renewed optimism that the House of Representatives will pass Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. The Senate approved its version earlier this week, and the White House is reportedly negotiating with holdouts in the House.

The bill is seen as positive for Bitcoin, which has increasingly been viewed as a safe-haven asset. With the bill expected to significantly boost U.S. debt, many investors may turn to Bitcoin for protection, as predicted by BlackRock. 

In addition, the bill includes tax cuts, such as exemptions for tips and overtime pay. As seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, some of these savings could flow into the stock and crypto markets.

Potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts

Bitcoin and altcoins are also rallying on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year. Goldman Sachs analysts forecast cuts in September, November, and December, while Morgan Stanley predicts seven rate cuts in 2026.

Crypto assets tend to perform well in falling rate environments. During the pandemic, Bitcoin and most altcoins soared to record highs as the Fed slashed rates to zero. Those gains were later erased in 2022 as interest rates rose sharply in response to inflation.

Increased institutional interest

Bitcoin and altcoins are gaining from growing institutional demand. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs continue to attract inflows from U.S. investors. Bitcoin ETFs are nearing $50 billion in cumulative inflows, while Ethereum ETFs have surpassed $4.25 billion. 

Additionally, more companies are adding Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets. Strategy, Mara, and MetaPlanet are among the most notable. In a note to crypto.news, Dom Harz, co-founder of BOB, said:

Regulatory clarity

Finally, Bitcoin and altcoins are rallying amid growing regulatory clarity. The GENIUS Act is expected to become law in the United States, and the Securities and Exchange Commission has recently signaled a more supportive stance toward the decentralized finance sector. This shift could encourage more institutional and retail investors to enter the market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

The next decade of blockchain will be defined by one word: privacy. Users want control over their data, regulators demand compliance without overexposure, and networks must prove they can scale under heavy usage. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is being built to meet those demands head-on.  With post-quantum cryptography for security, upgradable runtime for sustainability, and [...] The post Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access appeared first on Blockonomi.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00003339-4,07%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0,00757+0,39%
SOON
SOON$0,8142+7,38%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/08 03:00
Share
Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

TLDR Kazakhstan shut down 130 illegal cryptocurrency exchanges operating without licenses in 2025. Authorities seized digital assets worth $16.7 million during the crackdown on unregistered trading platforms. The Financial Monitoring Agency revealed that these platforms were involved in laundering criminal proceeds. Officials identified 81 criminal groups responsible for over $44 million in illegal financial transactions. [...] The post Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges appeared first on Blockonomi.
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/08 02:58
Share
Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift

Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift

BlackRock’s IBIT drew nearly $970M in a single day, helping spot BTC ETFs record $1.19B in October 6 inflows.
Bitcoin
BTC$121 843,1-2,73%
1
1$0,005393-19,03%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/08 03:37
Share

Trending News

More

Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift

US government shutdown complicates crypto market structure bill’s path forward

SharpLink Gaming Rockets $900M in Unrealized ETH Profits Since Pivoting to a DAT