Bitcoin Asia 2025 organizers offered free admission to all participants

2025/07/03
  • On August 28-29, Bitcoin Asia 2025 will be held in Hong Kong.
  • The organizers have decided to make general tickets free.
  • The passes of those who paid for them earlier will be upgraded to the Pro Pass category for free.
  • The aim of this initiative is to expand the reach and attract more newcomers.

On August 28-29, 2025, the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference will be held in Hong Kong. The organizers of the event have announced that all attendees will receive a free general admission pass.

In this way, they aim to make the event the most accessible bitcoin conference in the world. The initiative is aimed at students, educators, developers, creators, policymakers and just curious newcomers to the Web3 sphere, the organizers said.

It is expected to significantly expand the event’s reach and attract tens of thousands of new participants.

To recognize the contributions of early adopters, those who paid for General Admission earlier will receive a Pro Pass completely free and automatic.

It includes:

  • access to an exclusive lounge area;
  • free coffee and snacks;
  • entrance and check-in with no queues;
  • premium features in the conference app.

With this in mind, three types of tickets are available to attendees:

  • General Access Pass – free;
  • Pro Pass – $199;
  • Whale Pass – $2199. It includes access to exclusive events, special services and more.

Bitcoin Asia 2025 is organized by Bitcoin Inc. It also supports a series of bitcoin events of the same name around the world.

Participants are promised a variety of programs, workshops, speeches and discussions on education, institutional adoption, regulatory clarity and other topics.

As the organizers noted, they were guided by the success of a similar event for Bitcoin 2026. As a result, more than 20,000 people received a free pass in less than 48 hours.

