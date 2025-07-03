OpenAI rejects Robinhood’s stock tokens, warns of unauthorized equity claims

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:17
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1306+2,03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,00000001117--%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001573-3,55%

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has publicly denied any involvement with Robinhood’s tokenized equity campaign, warning that recently promoted stock tokens are not legitimate.

In a July X statement by the Open AI Newsroom, the company clarified it had no role in the creation or distribution of the “OpenAI tokens” promoted by Robinhood, which were claimed to represent shares in the firm.

“We did not partner with Robinhood, were not involved in this, and do not endorse it,” wrote the company. OpenAI’s statement came shortly after the trading platform’s co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev announced at an event in Cannes that eligible European users would be able to claim tokenized shares of private companies, including OpenAI and SpaceX.

Called “stock tokens,” the firm offered an incentive to grant €5 worth of OpenAI and SpaceX tokens to eligible users in the EU who register to trade stock tokens by July 7.

The CEO said users could begin claiming the tokens one week after downloading the firm’s app, and confirmed that $1 million worth of OpenAI tokens had already been transferred to Robinhood Europe for later distribution.

Responding to the ChatGPT maker’s rejection, Tenev posted a clarification on X, stating that the giveaway was never meant to represent actual equity but provide users exposure to private assets. 

Robinhood is renowned for its line-up of crypto services, and the stock tokens were introduced alongside other products including perpetuals trading and staking in the U.S., and a Layer 2 blockchain network built on Arbitrum. The perpetuals trading lets users take leveraged bets on crypto prices, while staking allows them to lock up tokens to help secure blockchain networks and earn rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

The next decade of blockchain will be defined by one word: privacy. Users want control over their data, regulators demand compliance without overexposure, and networks must prove they can scale under heavy usage. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is being built to meet those demands head-on.  With post-quantum cryptography for security, upgradable runtime for sustainability, and [...] The post Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access appeared first on Blockonomi.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00003339-4,10%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0,00756+0,26%
SOON
SOON$0,8102+7,96%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/08 03:00
Share
Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

TLDR Kazakhstan shut down 130 illegal cryptocurrency exchanges operating without licenses in 2025. Authorities seized digital assets worth $16.7 million during the crackdown on unregistered trading platforms. The Financial Monitoring Agency revealed that these platforms were involved in laundering criminal proceeds. Officials identified 81 criminal groups responsible for over $44 million in illegal financial transactions. [...] The post Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges appeared first on Blockonomi.
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/08 02:58
Share
Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift

Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift

BlackRock’s IBIT drew nearly $970M in a single day, helping spot BTC ETFs record $1.19B in October 6 inflows.
Bitcoin
BTC$122 168,5-2,49%
1
1$0,005269-26,71%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/08 03:37
Share

Trending News

More

Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift

US government shutdown complicates crypto market structure bill’s path forward

SharpLink Gaming Rockets $900M in Unrealized ETH Profits Since Pivoting to a DAT