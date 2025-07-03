Metaplanet joins forces with multiple parties to acquire Thai listed company DV8

By: PANews
2025/07/03 17:01
Sora
SORA$0,0003732-2,53%

PANews reported on July 3 that Simon Gerovich, founder of Japanese listed company Metaplanet, together with Sora Ventures, UTXO Management and Thai asset management company Kliff Capital, jointly announced the acquisition of Thai listed company DV8 Public Company Limited through a voluntary tender offer.

The transaction was driven by a group of top investors and strategists in the Bitcoin field, involving several well-known institutions and individuals, including UTXO Management, Kliff Capital, Sora Ventures and Moon Inc.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0,01535-1,91%
Union
U$0,010154-1,25%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07057-0,26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2,03745-2,82%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014091-2,34%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07057-0,26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Share
Rumors Swirl: Could Michael Saylor Be Eyeing Bitcoin and the Top Crypto Presale to Buy Now?

Rumors Swirl: Could Michael Saylor Be Eyeing Bitcoin and the Top Crypto Presale to Buy Now?

The crypto community thrives on speculation, but the latest whispers are almost too sensational to ignore: Michael Saylor, cofounder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy,y may be preparing to redirect a portion of his company’s vast capital toward Bitcoin and a top crypto presale to buy now. Insiders have dubbed it MicroStrategy Bitcoin Rumor 2.0, a […]
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
MAY
MAY$0,03908-0,17%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00496-1,19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 15:45
Share

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Rumors Swirl: Could Michael Saylor Be Eyeing Bitcoin and the Top Crypto Presale to Buy Now?

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

China’s green tech exports outshine U.S. fossil fuel push