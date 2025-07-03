The “Insider Whale” triggered liquidation again with a loss of $381,000, and the remaining positions are still on the verge of liquidation By: PANews 2025/07/03 17:49

BTC $122,155.55 -2.45%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, BTC officially broke through $110,000, and the "insider whale" triggered liquidation again. Five minutes ago, he was forced to close his positions of 1,389.63 ETH and 47.45 BTC, losing another $381,000. Currently, his overall BTC & ETH short positions are only $35.44 million, with a floating loss of $1.54 million, both of which are still on the verge of liquidation.