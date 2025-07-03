A whale's ETH short position had previously made a profit of $26 million, but has now shrunk to $6.43 million

By: PANews
2025/07/03 18:17
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 previously maintained a 100% winning rate in ETH trading, but this time he did not choose to stop profit and still held ETH short orders. His unrealized profit once reached 26 million US dollars, but has now shrunk to 6.43 million US dollars.

Japan's Iron Lady Sanae Takaichi May Reshape Crypto Policy

On October 4, 2025, Sanae Takaichi was elected as the new leader of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party. She is expected to be nominated as the country’s first female prime minister during the extraordinary Diet session on October 15. Known for her pro-growth and fiscally proactive approach, Takaichi’s economic policies prioritize ending deflation and promoting economic expansion. While she has not made explicit statements on cryptocurrency, her fiscal stance and potential cooperation with opposition parties could influence crypto taxation reforms, which the Japanese digital asset industry has long anticipated. Japan’s Iron Lady: Takaichi’s Profile Takaichi has long admired the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Her admiration brings her closer to realizing ambitions linked to the “Iron Lady” persona. Born in 1961, Takaichi graduated from Kobe University’s Faculty of Business Administration, trained at the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management, and gained practical experience as a US Congressional Fellow. After working as a television broadcaster, she was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1993 and is currently serving her tenth term. As a politician, she has held key positions, including three terms as Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications and Economic Security Minister and special appointments at the Cabinet Office. She played a central role during the Abe administration, demonstrating economic and security policy influence. After being elected LDP leader, she stated, “I will have everyone work like carriage horses. I will abandon the concept of work-life balance,” emphasizing her determination. Contrasting Stances with Former Prime Minister Ishiba Takaichi’s approach to cryptocurrency and Web3 differs from that of former Prime Minister Ishiba. In August 2025, Ishiba expressed support for Web3 and blockchain technology at WebX2025, the country’s largest Web3 conference. However, when questioned about separate taxation for cryptocurrency in December 2024 during a Diet session, Ishiba showed a cautious stance, which disappointed some industry stakeholders. Although Ishiba spoke positively at public events, he remained reluctant to pursue concrete tax reforms. Takaichi has not made specific statements on cryptocurrency policy, but her proactive fiscal approach and tax-reduction orientation may indirectly support reforms in the sector. Opposition Cooperation and Potential Tax Reforms A key factor for potential cryptocurrency tax reform is Takaichi’s policy toward opposition parties. She has indicated intentions to strengthen cooperation with the Japan Innovation Party and the Democratic Party for the People, which have historically supported cryptocurrency tax reforms. The Democratic Party for the People has historically supported crypto tax reforms. Its leader, Yuichiro Tamaki, expressed disappointment with former Prime Minister Ishiba’s cautious stance. The Japan Innovation Party has also been positive toward deregulation and tax reform. If Takaichi strengthens cooperation with these oppositions, the likelihood of implementing cryptocurrency tax reforms as part of a broader tax reduction policy could increase. On August 29, 2025, the Financial Services Agency(FSA) formally requested a review of cryptocurrency taxation for FY2026. Proposed measures include: introducing separate taxation—aligning crypto gains with equities at approximately 20%, compared to the current progressive rate of up to 55%—and allowing loss carryforwards for up to three years. The government’s “New Capitalism Grand Design 2025 Revision” explicitly mentions considering separate taxation. If Takaichi deepens cooperation with opposition parties and prioritizes tax reductions, these reforms could be realized in the 2026 ordinary Diet session. Trump Visits Japan: Implications for Crypto Policy One of Takaichi’s first significant foreign policy challenges will be the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump in late October. Trump is expected to visit Japan for three days starting around October 27. During this visit, he will hold his first summit with Takaichi. Since assuming office in January 2025, Trump has stated his intention to make the US a global center for crypto, implementing policies such as building Bitcoin strategic reserves and establishing a cryptocurrency advisory committee. Both leaders’ shared pro-growth perspectives may allow for economic policy coordination during the meeting. However, Takaichi’s conservative values may affect the degree to which she aligns with Trump’s crypto initiatives. Any discussions on Bitcoin reserves or crypto deregulation will be an essential indicator for Japan’s cryptocurrency industry. Uncertainties and Potential Impacts Significant uncertainties remain regarding Takaichi’s cryptocurrency policies. Her primary focus may remain on traditional industry policies and national security. Cabinet appointments are a key factor. Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato’s retention could maintain policy continuity. However, Kato had limited engagement on crypto issues under Ishiba, which could limit drastic changes. Digital Minister Masaki Taira has also not articulated specific positions on cryptocurrency or Web3. Takaichi’s proactive fiscal policy could have potential negative impacts. Aggressive government spending might accelerate inflation, prompting the Bank of Japan to tighten monetary policy, which could be a headwind for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. Her conservative orientation could lead to stricter measures against money laundering and terrorist financing. Furthermore, her interest in semiconductors and traditional manufacturing may deprioritize cryptocurrency and Web3. Takaichi’s election as LDP leader represents a turning point for the cryptocurrency industry in Japan. Strengthened cooperation with opposition parties and her tax-reduction stance may create opportunities for long-sought reforms, such as separate taxation and loss carryforwards. However, her limited direct engagement with cryptocurrency, potential regulatory tightening, and fiscal policy risks also create uncertainties. Cabinet appointments, opposition coordination, and the outcome of the Trump summit in late October will be critical factors influencing the industry’s future.
Coinstats2025/10/06 09:44
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined about 616 bitcoins in September, bringing its total holdings to 5,810.

PANews reported on October 6 that the crypto mining company Cango released its September production and mining update. This month, Cango mined a total of 616.6 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings to 5,810.
PANews2025/10/06 11:07
The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025

The post The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 07:39 Bitcoin’s rise from obscure concept to a global asset is the playbook every serious investor pores over, and it still isn’t done writing; Bitcoin now trades above $115,000, a reminder that the life-changing runs begin before most people are even looking. T The question hanging over this cycle is simple: can a new contender compress that arc, faster, cleaner, earlier, while the window is still open for those willing to move first? Coins still on presales are the ones can repeat this story, and among those coins, an Ethereum based meme coin catches most of the attention, as it’s team look determined to make an impact in today’s market, fusing culture with working tools, with a design built to reward early movers rather than late chasers. If you’re hunting the next asymmetric shot, this is where momentum and mechanics meet, which is why many traders quietly tag this exact meme coin as the best crypto to buy now in a crowded market. Before we dive deeper, take a quick rewind through the case study every crypto desk knows by heart: how Bitcoin went from about $0.0025 to above $100,000, and turned a niche experiment into the story that still sets the bar for everything that follows. Bitcoin 2010-2025 Price History Back to first principles: a strange internet money appears in 2010 and then, step by step, rewires the entire market, Bitcoin’s arc from about $0.0025 to above $100,000 is the case study every desk still cites because it proves one coin can move the entire game. In 2009 almost no one guessed the destination; launched on January 3, 2009, Bitcoin picked up a price signal in 2010 when the pizza trade valued BTC near $0,0025 while early exchange quotes lived at fractions of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:41
