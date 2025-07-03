Jupiter Core Working Group (CWG) will be disbanded, and 4.5 million JUP will be fully returned to DAO

By: PANews
2025/07/03 17:55
PANews reported on July 3 that Jupiter posted on the X platform that after a comprehensive assessment, it confirmed that the original four-year Core Working Group (CWG) mission has been basically completed in the context of the DAO entering a six-month voting suspension and reset phase. Although there are still a few things to do, the current DAO ecosystem has developed to a stage where the core working group originally envisioned is no longer needed - the functional framework of the CWG is designed for a different DAO era than today. Morten will join the Jupiter team full-time as an operations and quality control engineer. Kemo returns to his leading project Radiants and remains a community member. The remaining members will complete the work handover within two weeks. CWG decided to return 4.5 million JUPs in full to the DAO treasury.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

