IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Bitcoin Mining Energy Plan

By: PANews
2025/07/03 17:07
FUND
FUND$0.01335-0.07%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cryptonews, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan's plan to provide preferential electricity prices for cryptocurrency mining. The Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Power told the Senate Electricity Committee that the IMF believes that the plan may increase the burden on the power system and cause market distortions. The Pakistani government is currently renegotiating the electricity subsidy plan with international organizations. The Senate Electricity Committee also discussed technical solutions to combat power theft and asked the power sector to submit detailed responses to related issues before the next meeting.

In May this year, the Pakistani government announced plans to allocate 2,000 megawatts of electricity for cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence data centers in an effort to attract foreign investment. The plan was promoted by the Pakistan Cryptography Committee and supported by the Ministry of Finance. However, the IMF pointed out that Pakistan did not consult with it before announcing the plan, and questioned the legality of cryptocurrency mining in the country and the additional pressure it could put on the already overwhelmed power grid.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-futures-open-interest-surge/
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.63919+5.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012041-10.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 01:59
Share
Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

The intertwined fortunes of Rebecca and Justin Slaughter underscore a key constitutional issue that could derail crypto’s long-desired market structure bill.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.598-5.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0048-1.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:07
Share
The Beauty of Futarchy

The Beauty of Futarchy

Solana's MetaDAO proves futarchy can give token holders and traders real power and accountability.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01295-5.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.0829-4.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:02
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

The Beauty of Futarchy

Reddit moderator on the hook for $4.5M as Nintendo seeks damages for piracy

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative