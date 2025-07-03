Scammers Steal $250K in Crypto Posing as Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/03 16:10
Threshold
T$0.01495-5.07%
Union
U$0.00876+26.90%
RealLink
REAL$0.08296-4.52%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.6-4.92%

Nigeria-based one or more scammers allegedly impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, stealing $250,300 in Ethereum-based USDT from an intended donor.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced Wednesday that the office filed a complaint, classifying the scam as a Business Email Compromise Scheme.

According to the prosecutors, the FBI has traced 40,353 USDT.ETH from the transaction via blockchain analysis. The complaint seeks the recovery of these funds to be returned to the victim.

Scammer Conned Victim Using Faint Address Typo

The scammer sent an email to the victim last December, posing as Steve Witkoff, co-chair of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

The mail address used by the scammer had a lowercase ‘L’ instead of a lowercase ‘I’ in the mail @t47lnaugural.com. The campaign’s real email address is @t47inaugural.com. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia noted that the fake address appeared nearly identical to the original, given the font used by the perpetrator.

The Nigerian scammer then instructed the victim to deposit funds into a crypto wallet ending in 58c52. On December 26, 2024, the victim sent crypto to the wallet, believing that it belonged to the Inaugural Committee. Per the FBI, $250,300 worth of USDT.ETH was moved from the wallet to another crypto address within two hours.

“Impersonation scams take many forms and cost Americans billions in losses each year,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen. “To avoid becoming a victim, carefully review email addresses, website URLs, and spelling in any messages you receive.”

Attorney Pirro warned donors to “double and triple check” whether they are sending crypto to their intended recipient.

“It can be extremely difficult for law enforcement to recoup lost funds due to the extremely complex nature of the blockchain.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-futures-open-interest-surge/
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.63851+6.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012118-10.30%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 01:59
Share
Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

The intertwined fortunes of Rebecca and Justin Slaughter underscore a key constitutional issue that could derail crypto’s long-desired market structure bill.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.594-5.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0048-1.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:07
Share
The Beauty of Futarchy

The Beauty of Futarchy

Solana's MetaDAO proves futarchy can give token holders and traders real power and accountability.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01295-5.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.08302-4.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:02
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

The Beauty of Futarchy

Reddit moderator on the hook for $4.5M as Nintendo seeks damages for piracy

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative