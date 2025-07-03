Swiss Bank AMINA supports Ripple stablecoin RLUSD custody and trading By: PANews 2025/07/03 14:57

PANews reported on July 3 that Swiss Bank AMINA announced the launch of custody and trading services for Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, becoming the first global bank to support the stablecoin. According to previous news, Ripple applied for a US banking license after Circle, and its subsidiary Standard Custody applied for a Federal Reserve master account .