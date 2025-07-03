Hamak Gold raises £2.467 million, part of which will be used to implement Bitcoin asset management strategy

By: PANews
2025/07/03 14:41
PANews reported on July 3 that Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA), a British listed company, announced that it raised a total of 2.467 million pounds through direct subscription and new share placement by brokerage firm Peterhouse Capital. This financing issued 308,375,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.008 pounds per share, a 27% discount to the closing price on July 2. Two new directors participated in the subscription of 200,000 pounds, and two non-executive directors resigned. Key investors include the private investment institution of Sheik Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family.

The company plans to use part of the funds to repay debts and replenish working capital, and the rest will be used to implement Bitcoin asset management strategies. New chairman Nick Thurlow said the company will focus on gold exploration and digital asset management strategies at the same time, providing transparency, institutional-level security and governance guarantees through a listing on the main board of the London Stock Exchange.

