SEC Freezes Grayscale Digital Fund ETF Conversion One Day After Approval — What Changed?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/03 13:10
Threshold
T$0.0154-2.34%
CreatorBid
BID$0.0675-14.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07051-1.83%
FUND
FUND$0.018+37.29%

The US SEC has abruptly frozen the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund’s conversion into an exchange-traded fund, halting its launch just a day after the green light was given.

On July 1, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved the NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade shares of the Grayscale fund under an amended rule.

The approval came with accelerated status, signaling initial confidence in the product’s readiness for market.

But within 24 hours, the Commission exercised its right to review the decision, automatically staying the approval under Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice.

The reversal adds an unexpected twist to what had been hailed as a landmark moment for multi-asset crypto ETFs in the US.

Fund’s Heavy Bitcoin-Ethereum Mix Offset by Riskier Altcoin Holdings

Launched in 2018, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund holds a basket of top cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ethereum accounting for more than 91% of its portfolio. Altcoins such as XRP, Solana and Cardano make up the rest, each carrying differing degrees of regulatory uncertainty.

By intervening directly, the SEC’s commissioners have signaled that the conversion merits closer inspection beyond what staff-level approval typically requires.

Historically, this kind of review is rare and often suggests internal debate over regulatory implications, investor protection or market readiness.

Unlike single-asset ETFs such as those tied to Bitcoin, multi-asset products like Grayscale’s bring new complexity.

The inclusion of tokens with unsettled legal status, like XRP and Solana, may have prompted concerns over clarity in investor disclosures or the legal treatment of underlying assets.

No Timetable Given as SEC Weighs Path Forward for Multi-Asset Crypto Funds

Some analysts believe the Commission’s caution could reflect a broader effort to establish a unified approach before opening the gates to more diversified crypto products.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas has suggested the SEC is holding off on GDLC’s ETF conversion until a more consistent regulatory framework for crypto ETPs is in place.

Grayscale’s ETF bid comes at a time of renewed momentum for digital asset firms under a more crypto-friendly political backdrop. However, the Commission’s move illustrates that regardless of shifting sentiment, regulatory rigor still holds sway over timing.

For Grayscale and NYSE Arca, the stay means an indefinite delay. The SEC has not offered a timeline for its review or any additional guidance on next steps.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoin Yields Force Banks to Provide Genuine Customer Interest

Stablecoin Yields Force Banks to Provide Genuine Customer Interest

As the stablecoin sector continues to expand rapidly, questions are intensifying about how traditional banking institutions will respond to the rising popularity of crypto-backed digital assets. Industry leaders suggest that unstable deposits and yields on stablecoins are poised to reshape the future financial landscape, prompting discussions over the potential decline of conventional banking models amid [...]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12279+0.79%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/05 07:59
Share
UK Lifts Crypto Ban, Opening Regulated Market Access for Retail Investors

UK Lifts Crypto Ban, Opening Regulated Market Access for Retail Investors

On October 2, the UK Financial Conduct Authority removed its retail investor ban on crypto exchange-traded products. The last time since 2021, UK consumers can access regulated Bitcoin and Ethereum-connected products. But the delays in the regulatory approvals imply that investors will have to wait longer to start trading. On September 25, the day before […]
Comedian
BAN$0.06644+1.66%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/05 08:00
Share
MetaMask will launch an on-chain rewards program in the coming weeks, with Season 1 distributing $30 million in LINEA tokens.

MetaMask will launch an on-chain rewards program in the coming weeks, with Season 1 distributing $30 million in LINEA tokens.

PANews reported on October 5th that, according to The Block, the Web3 wallet MetaMask tweeted that it will launch an on-chain rewards program "in the coming weeks." The program "will offer referral rewards, $1 million in rewards, exclusive partner rewards, token usage rights, and more," and will distribute "over $30 million in LINEA token rewards" in the first quarter. LINEA is the native token of Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network also incubated by ConsenSys. Linea launched in September and conducted an airdrop of 9.4 billion tokens. “Long-term MetaMask users won’t be neglected — they’ll receive special benefits, and MetaMask rewards will be meaningfully tied to future MetaMask tokens,” MetaMask wrote in its announcement. It also stated that the program is “not a mining game” but “a genuine way to give back to the community on a regular basis.”
1
1$0.006978+0.08%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02793+1.04%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02329-14.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/05 08:12
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin Yields Force Banks to Provide Genuine Customer Interest

UK Lifts Crypto Ban, Opening Regulated Market Access for Retail Investors

MetaMask will launch an on-chain rewards program in the coming weeks, with Season 1 distributing $30 million in LINEA tokens.

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025