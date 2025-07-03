Coinbase shares soar after acquiring token management platform Liquifi

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/03 02:22
  • Coinbase acquires token management platform Liquifi, marking its fourth acquisition of 2025.
  • The purchase aims to address token issuance problems that early-stage on-chain builders face.
  • COIN is up 5%, trading above $350 following the announcement.

Coinbase (COIN) shares are up 5% on Wednesday after the exchange announced that it acquired Liquifi, a decentralized management platform for on-chain builders to launch and monitor their tokens, marking its fourth corporate acquisition in 2025.

Coinbase adds Liquifi to list of its corporate acquisitions in 2025

Crypto exchange Coinbase has added token management platform Liquifi to its list of corporate acquisitions in 2025, according to a press release on Wednesday. The purchase is aimed at supporting early-stage on-chain builders by providing high-quality infrastructure for their development.

"Acquiring Liquifi gives us best-in-class capabilities in token cap table management, vesting, and compliance, and positions Coinbase to support builders earlier in their journey," Greg Tusar, Vice President of Institutional Products for Coinbase, wrote in the press release.

Coinbase highlighted that many young builders struggle with token launches due to the rigorous compliance process, taxes, and other legal issues surrounding crypto regulation. The company aims to address this issue by collaborating with builders before the issuance of their tokens.

"We want to remove these barriers by providing both the product and the expertise to make token launches simple, compliant, and scalable," Tusar added.

The exchange also plans to integrate Liquifi's capabilities into Coinbase Prime, allowing token issuers to manage services such as vesting, compliance and cap tables within its existing institutional suite.

Liquifi is a token management platform designed to help early-stage blockchain projects navigate the challenges of launching tokens. It automates functions such as token ownership and setting vesting schedules, ensuring a compliant workflow. Tusar noted in the press release that projects such as Uniswap, Optimism, Zora and Ethena are currently utilizing Liquifi to launch and manage their tokens.

Although it did not disclose the structure of the deal, the purchase marks Coinbase's fourth acquisition this year. The exchange acquired crypto derivatives platform Deribit in May for a whopping $2.9 billion, which is among the largest M&A deals in the crypto industry.

Coinbase also acquired crypto-focused advertising startup Spindl, blockchain privacy-focused project Iron Fish and Roam, a blockchain-based search engine.

COIN is up 5% on the day, trading above $350 at the time of publication. The stock has caught the attention of investors, surging nearly 40% since the GENIUS bill passed the Senate in June.

Bernstein analysts raised their price target for COIN from $310 set in Q1 to $510 last week, representing a 65% increase. The analysts mentioned that Coinbase is one of the most "misunderstood" companies in the crypto industry, dubbing it the "Amazon of crypto financial services" following its recent achievements.

