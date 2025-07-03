C2 Blockchain to acquire 20% stake in McAllen Digital Infrastructure and increase holdings by 2.286 million DOG tokens

By: PANews
2025/07/03 13:15
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG

PANews reported on July 3 that C2 Blockchain, a US-listed company, announced that it had signed a letter of intent (LOI) with ART Digital Holdings Corp., planning to acquire a 20% stake in the McAllen project for $1 million. The project supports high-density computing applications such as blockchain mining and AI computing, has a 10 megawatt computing capacity and can be expanded to 30 megawatts. The transaction is expected to complete the signing of the final agreement within 30 working days.

In addition, C2 Blockchain announced that it had increased its holdings of 2.286 million DOG tokens, bringing its total holdings to 5.912 million, further advancing its publicly traded "treasury-backed" meme coin reserve plan.

