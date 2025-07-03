The crypto market stabilized and rebounded, BTC broke through $109,000, and ETH rose by more than 7%

By: PANews
2025/07/03 10:43
Bitcoin
BTC$122,061.82-2.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0292-57.17%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0256-6.67%
Ethereum
ETH$4,503.14-4.79%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market rebounded after two consecutive days of correction, with a general increase of about 2% to 9%. Among them, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 3.12% in 24 hours, breaking through the $109,000 mark. Ethereum (ETH) rose 7.03%, approaching $2,600.

Other sectors that performed well include:

  • The AI sector rose 9.06% in 24 hours, with Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) and ai16z (AI16Z) rising 13.33% and 16.05% respectively;
  • The Meme sector rose 8.57%, of which dogwifhat (WIF) rose 16.56%, and Bonk (BONK) rose 20.06% in 24 hours due to news such as Tuttle Capital's upcoming launch of the BONK 2x leveraged ETF;
  • Layer2 sector rose 8.23%, Celestia (TIA) rose 17.67%;
  • The RWA sector rose 8.06%, while Plume (PLUME) and Keeta (KTA) rose 18.72% and 24.07%, respectively.
  • The DeFi sector rose 6.59%. Within the sector, Uniswap (UNI) rose 12.28%;
  • Layer1 sector rose 4.27%, Cardano (ADA) rose 7.88%;
  • The PayFi sector rose 3.15%, and Stellar (XLM) rose 5.20%;
  • The CeFi sector rose 2.61%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 8.31%.

The crypto market stabilized and rebounded, BTC broke through $109,000, and ETH rose by more than 7%

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Yarm Explained: Turning Trust and Tweets into Yield

Yarm Explained: Turning Trust and Tweets into Yield

tl;dr: Yarm is a new platform by Mitosis and Kaito AI that turns social influence into onchain yield. Yappers earn Mindshare by posting…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004292-4.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284+0.31%
Kaito
KAITO$1.3426-6.06%
Share
Medium2025/09/18 14:43
Share
Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-futures-open-interest-surge/
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.63413+6.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012009-11.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 01:59
Share
Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

The intertwined fortunes of Rebecca and Justin Slaughter underscore a key constitutional issue that could derail crypto’s long-desired market structure bill.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.541-5.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00479-2.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

Yarm Explained: Turning Trust and Tweets into Yield

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

The Beauty of Futarchy

Reddit moderator on the hook for $4.5M as Nintendo seeks damages for piracy