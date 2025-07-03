Circle minted 250 million new USDC on Solana this morning

By: PANews
2025/07/03 10:57
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Solscan data, Circle minted approximately 250 million new USDC on the Solana blockchain at 3:13 am Beijing time on July 3.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

