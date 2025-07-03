Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.3) By: PANews 2025/07/03 10:29

LOT $0.02037 +6.64% AI $0.1274 +0.31% MEME $0.002387 -5.65% MEMES $0.00005553 -1.45%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/3 Update: $Company A whale bought $1.6 million and lost a lot, a user made $880,000

Bonk: $useless, $bluechip,

moonshot: $rich

jupiter:$VIBE ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!