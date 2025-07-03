10x Research: As the traditional bull market season arrives in July, Bitcoin is trying to break through the key level of $110,000

PANews reported on July 3 that according to 10x Research, Bitcoin has experienced capital outflows for 98 consecutive days and is currently testing the upper limit of its consolidation range. Despite strong ETF inflows, continued reductions in exchange balances, and political pressure on the Federal Reserve, Bitcoin prices remain relatively stable. With the arrival of the traditional bull market season in July and the upcoming release of labor market data, the market may be brewing a major breakthrough.

The report pointed out that the key factors supporting Bitcoin's rebound since late April not only continue to exist, but also receive further support. Bitcoin is currently trying to break through the key $110,000 level, and low volatility provides investors with a rare opportunity to layout.