The U.S. Department of Justice uncovered a $14.6 billion health insurance fraud case, and $245 million in cryptocurrencies, cash, etc. were seized

By: PANews
2025/07/03 08:58
Union
U$0.008602+24.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02907-58.67%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006743-1.76%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$19.07-5.02%

PANews reported on July 3 that the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had cracked the largest health insurance fraud case in history, indicting 324 defendants for more than $14.6 billion in false claims. The defendants included 96 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other professional medical personnel, distributed in 50 federal districts and 12 state attorneys general offices across the United States.

The operation also seized more than $245 million in cash, cryptocurrencies, luxury cars and other assets, while the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) prevented more than $4 billion in fraudulent payments by suspending or revoking the billing privileges of 205 providers.

The case involved the "Golden Operation" case, which accounted for $10.6 billion in fraud and was linked to organized crime in Russia, Estonia and Kazakhstan. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said there would be a zero-tolerance approach to criminal behavior that exploited the health care system for profit.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-futures-open-interest-surge/
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.63864+7.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012008-10.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 01:59
Share
Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

The intertwined fortunes of Rebecca and Justin Slaughter underscore a key constitutional issue that could derail crypto’s long-desired market structure bill.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.534-5.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00477-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:07
Share
The Beauty of Futarchy

The Beauty of Futarchy

Solana's MetaDAO proves futarchy can give token holders and traders real power and accountability.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01279-6.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.08229-5.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:02
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

The Beauty of Futarchy

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto